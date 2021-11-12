Tammy Slaton Decides to Leave Her Food Addiction Rehab After Hitting 631 Lbs.: 'I'm Homesick'

The star of 1000-Lb. Sisters lost 60 lbs. after eight weeks at the rehab center, but the staff are concerned that she isn’t ready to go back to living and eating on her own

After eight weeks in rehab for her food addiction, Tammy Slaton is making progress, but she starts to worry the staff when she says she's thinking of leaving early.

The 35-year-old star of 1000-Lb. Sisters came to the rehab center at 689 lbs., and her doctor gave her a goal of losing 100 lbs. before she went home. In this exclusive clip from the show's premiere on Monday, Slaton is "nervous" as she weighs in for her eight-week check-in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've worked so hard, and I just don't know if it's going to pay off," she says, before feeling relieved to see her weight is now at 631.3 lbs.

"I'm down 60 lbs.," she says. "Honestly, I didn't think I could get that much off."

As she reflects on her progress, Slaton says she's feeling good — "it's hard work and it's paying off," she says. "I can conquer the world."

Later that day, Slaton decides to talk with Kelly Yarborogh, an administrator at the facility, because she "made a big decision."

1000 Lb Sisters Tammy Credit: TLC

"I'm homesick. I miss my bed, I miss my family. So, I think I'm ready to go," she tells a surprised Yarborogh. "I want to try to get the rest of the weight off on my own."

Yarborogh, though, is concerned that Slaton isn't ready to leave.

"Tammy, are you sure that you're ready to go home, on your own, without support, and face all the temptations when you get there by yourself?" she asks.

"I know I'm supposed to lose 100 lbs., but 60 is a great start," Slaton says. "I've been here long enough, I've seen what to do. I just gotta do it."

But Yarborogh grows even more doubtful when she warns Slaton that she'll have to do "meal prep and not order out and stay in your calorie count diet," and Slaton counters that she could get one take-out burger a day.

"See I worry about that part," Yarborogh tells Slaton. "You know, ordering out is going to be the biggest obstacle that I think you're going to have."

"I think if Tammy were to stay we could continue giving her the tools to not order out, to continue just to stick to her diet a little bit longer," Yarborogh says in a separate interview. "I worry about Tammy when there's not somebody there to make those good decisions."