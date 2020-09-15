Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Her Quarantine Workout Progress: ‘Staying Consistent’

“I have worked really hard to get my body to a place of #health and #peace since having my children,” the actress and mom of two said

Tamera Mowry-Housley has stepped up her workouts during quarantine — and now she’s proudly showing off the results!

The 42-year-old actress and mom decided at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that she was going to focus on getting stronger, part of her continued efforts to learn to love her body after two pregnancies.

“I have worked really hard to get my body to a place of #health and #peace since having my children,” she explained on Instagram Monday. “I’m usually the type of woman who wants to make lemonade when handed lemons. Once the pandemic was upon us, I promised myself I would emerge stronger mentally, physically and spiritually.”

For Mowry-Housley, that meant working out with trainer Jam Malibu and eating a balanced diet.

“My #workouts were a place to center myself and finally give myself the self-care I needed. I didn’t want a quick fix or fad diets. Those weren’t sustainable for me and don’t last. I wanted to do it the OG way — burning more calories than consumed through exercise,” she said.

Image zoom Tamera Mowry-Housley Tamera Mowry/ Instagram

Like most moms, that was a challenge with two little kids — daughter Ariah Talea, 5, and son Aden John Tanner, 7½ — running around. But, Mowry-Housley said, this process wasn’t something to rush.

“As a working mother, I had to find the time. I’ve learned that it’s not about how fast you go, but instead about staying consistent and then seeing yourself gain #strength little by little,” she said. “Along the way, I also learned the importance of form: It’s better to do 10 right than 20 exercise moves incorrectly. But most importantly, don’t compare yourself to anyone. Your journey is yours!”

The Sister, Sister star is now balancing her busy work schedule and her health journey with helping her kids through at-home virtual learning.

"They are not going back to the physical classroom but will be doing virtual learning," Mowry-Housley told PEOPLE in August. "It's going to be interesting, to say the least. Ariah will be starting kindergarten and Aden second grade."