Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital After Shopping with Friends: 'I Thought God Was Taking Me Home'

"I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" Tamar Braxton wrote of the health scare she experienced amid the holiday season

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 06:36 PM
Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images) https://www.instagram.com/p/CmgKey1upek/ tamarbraxton Verified This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!! I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong… yall, I have the FLU 🤦🏽‍♀️ and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications 😩..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this🤦🏽‍♀️ .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious 😷 I love y’all for real ❤️ Edited · 13h
Photo: Prince Williams/ Getty; Tamar Estine/Instagram

Tamar Braxton is opening up about a health-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season.

On Friday, the TV personality shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she was rushed to the hospital after spending some time with her friends ahead of Christmas.

"This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun s--- and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!"

Braxton, 45, continued, "I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what's wrong."

"Yall, I have the FLU 🤦🏽‍♀️ and let me tell u it's worse than COVID in my opinion," she explained. "I'm on 5 different medications 😩..please be careful.. I wasn't around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME.. u don't want this🤦🏽‍♀️ .. oh yeah I'm completely isolated cause it's hella contagious 😷 I love y'all for real ❤️."

One clip from the post shows Braxton laughing while hanging out with her friends seemingly prior to the health scare. In another selfie, Braxton can be seen wearing her mask while sitting in a hospital bed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her mother Evelyn Braxton, 74, responded to the post by commenting, "Love you. Get well soon Tamar. ❤️."

In 2020, Tamar was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. She later revealed in a lengthy and raw statement on Instagram that she had attempted suicide after suffering "pain" for the past years while working in the entertainment industry as a reality star.

This year, Tamar returned to reality TV after joining The Surreal Life on VH1, telling E! Online in October, "Here we are introducing to the world Tamar 2.0 and I think that you're really going to enjoy this one."

RELATED VIDEO: Tamar Braxton on the "Work" She's Doing to Heal from Trauma: "I Chose to Change My Life"

"On Braxton Family Values and all of those dramatic shows, it was another side of me," she reflected on her past TV appearances. "It was me being the unsolicited advice sister who always did that. And it was the more emotional executive wife who wanted attention."

Noting that she is now "mature, healthy and ready to conquer the world," Tamar added, "I'm happy in every sense of the word."

"I'm happy in my career. I'm happy with me and my child. I'm happy with my family," said Tamar, who shares 9-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vince Herbert, 49. "I do things that feed my soul and extend that safe, happy place that I fought so hard to be in and nothing can knock me off."

Related Articles
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Experiencing 'Crazy Dizziness,' Having a 'Hard Time Breathing'
Al Roker Celebrates Being 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree amid Health Issues
Al Roker 'Thankful' He's 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree After Return Home from Hospital
Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized While Filming TV Show
al-roker
Al Roker Says He's 'Hopefully Coming Home Soon' After Being Readmitted to Hospital
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
al roker
Al Roker Is Back Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital: 'So Incredibly Grateful'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Says He's Feeling 'Strong' as He Updates 'Today' on His Health in Virtual Visit
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship With Jihoon Was ‘96 Percent Fake’
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening
NeNe Leakes' Son Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Suffering a Stroke: 'Home Just in Time for the Holidays'
post malone
Post Malone Injures His Ankle in Another Stage Incident During Atlanta Concert: 'Forgive Me'
Evelyn Braxton and Traci Braxton
Evelyn Braxton Remembers 'Sweet, Wonderful' Daughter Traci in Tribute: 'Forever in My Heart'
dandra-simmons.jpg
Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoD0FoI3da/ emilyfayemiller Verified Trigger warning ⚠️ Pregnancy loss So a few weeks ago I discovered I was pregnant. Although it was a shock it was something I was also quite excited about. However on Tuesday I collapsed whilst being at the shops. I cannot even describe to you the pain- it felt like my whole stomach was collapsing and was quickly rushed to hospital. I waited in A&E until 3pm the next day, when I finally got my scan. As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied ‘I’m just going to get my colleague for a second opinion’ as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy. For those who haven’t heard of this (like me) it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would of burst. It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum 🥺 and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying. I hadn’t eaten or drunk for 24 hours at this point, as I had to have an empty stomach for the scan and for potential surgery. So you can see in the picture I was sniffing cams protein cookie bcos I was so hungry. But at least I had finally been given a bed which meant I was hours away from being out of this pain. But this did feel very bitter sweet. At 10pm Wednesday I was taken into surgery and I don’t know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional to say the least. I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up. I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and h
'Too Hot to Handle' 's Emily Miller Rushed to Hospital After Discovering Her Pregnancy Is Ectopic
Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023
Kendall Jenner on How She Creates a More 'Positive Mindset' When Suffering From Intense Anxiety
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Gets Emotional During First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'I Missed You'