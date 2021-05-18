"I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability," Tallulah Willis said of her struggles with body dysmorphia

Tallulah Willis Says She 'Punished' Herself for Not Looking Like Mom Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a reflective post on Instagram, where she spoke about physical insecurities she has dealt with over the years.

Sharing a photograph of herself alongside a series of shots of Moore, 58, from various decades, Willis began her message with a trigger warning around body dysmorphic disorder.

"Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change 🤷🏻‍♂️," she said. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis'] twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!

I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)."

"C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides," Willis added.

Continuing her candid caption, Willis told her followers to "Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin."

"we all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help," she added. "Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."

Willis then shared a list of things she will do for herself when she's in a "BDD spiral," including going for a walk and listening to music, taking mirrors down, reading fantasy fiction books and taking a bath.

Similarly, Willis — who became engaged to Dillon Buss earlier this month — added that allowing herself a break from social media is also important, as well as writing her thoughts down before tearing them up and burning them.

In the comments section of the post, Moore sent a sweet message to her daughter, writing, "Beautifully realized Beautifully expressed Beautiful to witness."

Following the news of her engagement, Moore congratulated Tallulah with two celebratory snapshots on her Instagram account.

The first photo featured a sweet selfie of Tallulah and Buss each kissing Moore on her cheek, while the second snap included a screenshot of a family FaceTime call in which Moore and her other two daughters, Scout, 29, and Rumer, 32, reacted to Tallulah's engagement.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family 💍❤️," Moore captioned the post.