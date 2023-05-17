Tallulah Willis Calls Out Body Shamers as 'Mama Bears' Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Come to Her Defense

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis have Tallulah Willis' back.

Tallulah — the youngest daughter of Moore, 60, and Bruce Willis — opened up about the body shaming she faces on social media in a raw and candid Instagram post Monday.

In the post, she shared screenshots of DMs from an Instagram user who repeatedly called her fat. There were more than five tormenting messages from the user sent in April alone.

"I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin," Tallulah, 29, wrote in the caption.

Moore was quick to share her pride for her daughter's handling of the messages, writing in a comment, "I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!"

Heming Willis, who wed Tallulah's father in 2009, also shared her reaction to the hate sent to her step-daughter. "I'm so sorry Tallulah. You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tallulah Willis/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Tallulah Willis/Instagram

In the caption of her post, Tallulah added that, "it felt really important to show you this, that this happens. Im very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don't become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part 🙃)."

Her older sister, Scout Willis, also chimed in and joined the family's bolstering.

"I am so proud of you, and proud of the hard work you put in every day, and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is but a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and i wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self love you show every single day."

In the wake of Bruce's diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in February, the family has truly banded together — and is more unified than ever, according to an insider.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the family is "closer than ever," and the support behind Tallulah this week reflects just that.

Tallulah has been candid about her struggles with her body image throughout her life. In 2014, when she was just 20 years old, she opened up about her difficulties with her self-esteem, highlighting how having famous parents exacerbated her own insecurities, in a YouTube video with StylelikeU.

She said she was diagnosed with body dysmorphia at 13 due to her exposure to what she called "stupid f------ tabloids," adding that, at the time, she felt "like I was just ugly, always."

"I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest?" she said in the video.

In 2015, after her older sister, Scout, 31, stepped in to help, Tallulah began seeking treatment for her eating disorder, and said she was on the road to recovery. "I can say that I'm getting to that place where I'm starting to feel okay with myself, bit by bit."

(left to right) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Two years later, Tallulah once again opened up about her past struggles with her body image, as well as her efforts to stay sober, in a candid Instagram post.

"3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul," she wrote in the caption. "However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute."

She said that she was able to extricate herself from the low-point "on the backs of powerful human beings" who "gifted" her life back to her.

"I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far," she continued, adding that "staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I've done in my wee 23 years."

Tallulah's other sister, Rumer Willis, shared a post in response to her little sister's honesty. She praised her "beautiful" sister for her strength, courage and grace in the midst of such difficult times.

"3 years clean and sober is a massive achievement! The woman I have seen you become in the last 3 years has me in awe of you. You inspire me everyday. The way you have learned to love and accept all of the parts of yourself that you used to hide away is one of the most beautiful transformations I have had the honor to witness," she continued. "I love you more than words can say my incredible baby sister."