SZA Seems to Confirm Plastic Surgery Rumors in New Album Lyrics

SZA is using her new album to address the long-running rumors that she's had cosmetic procedures done.

The 33-year-old's sophomore LP, S.O.S., was released Friday and many believe the singer confirmed that she's had work done on her body. Fans have long speculated on social media that she had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), among other procedures.

In the project's title track, SZA sings, "So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it's not."

Additionally, in her song "Conceited," she sings, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it."

While SZA hasn't further discussed any possible plastic surgery procedures, she has been vocal about body image and supporting women of all shapes and sizes.

Back in 2017, the "Shirt" singer responded to criticism rapper Kendrick Lamar faced from feminists over his lyrics about women in his hit song "Humble." In the track, Lamar says, "I'm so f— sick and tired of the Photoshop. Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor. Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks."

SZA explained to Glamour that she doesn't agree with the argument that the lyrics are "laced with misogyny."

"How is that misogyny if he's supporting positive body image? I think that's so weird, and it's reaching," SZA said at the time. "If you want to support women, you should support all shapes of women," she continued, before getting personal. "I used to be 200 lbs., and I have stretch marks all over my body. I find more comfort and solace with Kendrick reinforcing that I'm beautiful. I don't really feel anything misogynistic from that."

"I don't try to analyze those things because I feel like if I focus on who I want to be and what I want to represent for women and what I want to represent for myself, I don't have time to worry about how men view me," she added.