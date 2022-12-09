SZA Seems to Confirm Plastic Surgery Rumors in New Album Lyrics

"I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it," SZA sings in her long-awaited sophomore LP, S.O.S.

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 02:46 PM
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
Photo: Anna Webber/Getty for Spotify

SZA is using her new album to address the long-running rumors that she's had cosmetic procedures done.

The 33-year-old's sophomore LP, S.O.S., was released Friday and many believe the singer confirmed that she's had work done on her body. Fans have long speculated on social media that she had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), among other procedures.

In the project's title track, SZA sings, "So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it's not."

Additionally, in her song "Conceited," she sings, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While SZA hasn't further discussed any possible plastic surgery procedures, she has been vocal about body image and supporting women of all shapes and sizes.

Back in 2017, the "Shirt" singer responded to criticism rapper Kendrick Lamar faced from feminists over his lyrics about women in his hit song "Humble." In the track, Lamar says, "I'm so f— sick and tired of the Photoshop. Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor. Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks."

SZA explained to Glamour that she doesn't agree with the argument that the lyrics are "laced with misogyny."

"How is that misogyny if he's supporting positive body image? I think that's so weird, and it's reaching," SZA said at the time. "If you want to support women, you should support all shapes of women," she continued, before getting personal. "I used to be 200 lbs., and I have stretch marks all over my body. I find more comfort and solace with Kendrick reinforcing that I'm beautiful. I don't really feel anything misogynistic from that."

"I don't try to analyze those things because I feel like if I focus on who I want to be and what I want to represent for women and what I want to represent for myself, I don't have time to worry about how men view me," she added.

Related Articles
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
SZA Reveals Sophomore Album 'S.O.S.' 's Release Date While Serving as Musical Guest on 'SNL'
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Shares Advice for Anyone Considering Plastic Surgery After Removing Her Butt Injections
SZA for her second collaboration with Crocs, which launches tomorrow. Talked the collection, her style and SNL Performance. Credit: Breyona Holt; https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pB1js8amvJgSTS5k4vsqcevM_cKFwFtf
SZA Launches Second Collection with Crocs Inspired by Y2K Fashion: 'Comfortable and Cute'
Interviewed Jeremih about his return to music post hospitalization. https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203496907951169
Jeremih on Returning to Music After MIS Hospitalization and Relearning to Walk: 'I Know Why I'm Here'
Anitta talked with PEOPLE at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on her upcoming Savage x Fenty performance
Anitta Teases Her 'Very Sexy' Savage x Fenty Performance: 'A Little Different Flavor'
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Rihanna Releases 'Born Again,' Second New Song from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack
Anitta Named WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Music Innovator; Photo credit : GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine
Anitta Named WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Music Innovator, Talks Global Reach, Plastic Surgery and More
Luke Evans Details How He Got Nicole Kidman on a Duet — and What Role Her Husband Keith Urban Played
Luke Evans Details How He Got Nicole Kidman to Do a Duet with Him — and How Keith Urban Was Involved
Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée? All About Whitney Alford
Lee Fields Gets Soulful on New Album Sentimental Fool
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Muses on Love, Revenge and Image on Moody Indie-Pop Masterpiece 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (Official Music Video)
Taylor Swift Holds Her Own Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video: 'One of My Favorite Songs'
aylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"
Why Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' Song Is Resonating with Fans Grieving a Loved One
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Revenge-Laden 'Midnights ' Songs Reference Scooter Braun and Kimye
Zac Efron attends the Australian premiere of 'Baywatch' at Hoyts EQ on May 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Zac Efron Explains What Led to 'Jaw-Gate' and the Suggestion He Had Plastic Surgery