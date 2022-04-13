Cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. continued to grow, with a 10% increase in gonorrhea and 7% increase in syphilis between 2019 and 2020

Syphilis in Newborns Rose 235% in 4 Years as STD Rates 'Remain Far Too High,' Says CDC

Rates of sexually transmitted diseases "remain far too high," the Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday, with data from their annual report showing increases in gonorrhea and syphilis between 2019 and 2020.

According to the CDC's 2020 STD Surveillance Report, compiled each year, the number of gonorrhea cases increased by 10%, and syphilis cases jumped by 7%.

That increase hit newborns particularly hard. Babies born to mothers with syphilis can get congenital, or secondary syphilis during pregnancy, and if unidentified during gestation it can lead to serious health problems and death. Among newborns, cases of syphilis went up by 15% between 2019 and 2020, and that rate has now increased by 235% since 2016.

"Rates of [primary and secondary] syphilis increased 24% among reproductive-age women from 2019 to 2020, resulting in increases in congenital syphilis," the researchers said. "In 2020, there were 2,148 congenital syphilis cases, an increase of 15% since 2019."

The researchers said that the best prevention is for prenatal care and syphilis testing, and the most common cause for the rise was a lack of access to both.

"While there were moments in 2020 when it felt like the world was standing still, sexually transmitted diseases were not," Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention, said Tuesday. "The unrelenting momentum of STDs continued even as prevention and treatment services were disrupted."

The researchers also found that rates of chlamydia fell 13% over the time period, though they believe it was likely due to fewer screenings during the pandemic rather than a decrease in cases.

"Most people with chlamydia usually have no signs or symptoms and most cases are identified through screening at routine preventive care visits," they said. "Therefore, it is likely chlamydia was disproportionately affected by reduced screening during the pandemic, resulting in undiagnosed infections."

The majority of STD cases — just over half — occurred in people aged 15 to 24, and more than 3 out of 10 incidents occurred in non-Hispanic Black people, which the researchers said is likely due to a lack of access to health screenings.