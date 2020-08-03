The financial guru is resting at home after her surgery on July 23

Suze Orman Underwent Surgery to Remove a Benign Tumor That Had to ‘Come Out Immediately’

Suze Orman is “on the road to recovery” after undergoing surgery to remove a benign tumor on her spine.

The financial guru, 69, explained on her podcast Suze Orman’s Women & Money that while the tumor was benign, it had to “come out immediately.”

“They found a tumor on my spine that is benign ... But it needs to come out immediately,” Orman said in a podcast episode released July 23, the day of her surgery. “So we will be getting on the plane and going to the top surgeon in the United States to do this surgery.”

Orman said she wanted to share the news with her “podcast family,” and asked for their support.

“Send prayers, send blessings,” she said. “We’ll keep you updated. But just know, that the most important thing in life is to take care of ourselves, both health and well. And to stay safe, stay strong and stay secure.”

Two days later, Orman and her wife, Kathy Travis (who goes by KT), shared that bestselling author was doing well post-op.

“After 12 hours of a very difficult and delicate surgery on Thursday, Suze came through with flying colors, even to the doctor's amazement,” they posted on Facebook. "She is resting comfortably and now tackling her physical therapy homework! She is on the road to recovery and will be back soon! She loves your prayers and support...keep em coming!”

Orman’s friend Sarah posted another update on Sunday, along with a photo of Orman leaving the hospital.

"Suze and I just got off a FaceTime, and I can tell you, one week from her surgery she is getting better and stronger every day,” Sarah said. “I cannot express how much Suze and KT appreciate all of you for sharing your love and prayers with them.”

Orman and KT are currently sheltering in Florida while she rests up, and Sarah said that they’re well prepared for Hurricane Isaias.