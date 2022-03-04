Suzanne Somers Reveals How Much She Has Made from Selling the ThighMaster

Suzanne Somers has revealed how much she's made thanks to her famous fitness device, the ThighMaster.

During Wednesday's episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, Somers, 75, opened up about the success of the product, which was first released in the nineties.

When asked how much she's made from ThighMaster alone, the actress said, "I grew up poor. And I live a good life ... $19.95 x 10 million, so kind of do the math. We're probably at 15 million now."

After a brief calculation, co-host Dax Holt discovered Somers made $299,250,000.

"Yeah but I spent a lot," Somers joked in response. "You should see my clothes."

The Step by Step alum added that she now owns the product "outright."

"We had partners - 50/50 - and they got drunk on money when it all started selling," she explained. "They overspent to the point where they could no longer afford to be in their side of the business so we bought them out. We have 100 percent."

"Anybody can do it," she said of her ThighMaster success. "People are always calling me and wanting to know 'How do I this?' You can't decide to make money. You have to have a passion about whatever you're selling. It has to be a fit. I can't sell baseball bats. But I wanted to keep my legs looking great for those Manolo Blahnik shoes. So there was a weird, kind of strange, passion there."

Adding: "All the other things we sell now, I have a passion about. I don't want to put chemicals on my skin. I don't want my brain over there shrinking. I want to keep my brain. For someone who played the dumbest blonde on television, I have a really good brain."

"You guys, my birthday came early this year because look at what I got. I got a f--- ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says 'To Khloe, come and knock on my door'!" Kardashian excitedly said in her Instagram Story at the time. "I don't think you guys understand, I could never use this, because I need to put this in a f--- plexiglass box. I cannot believe it."

"I'm so motivated," she said. "Nobody talk to me ever again. You guys I'm just obsessing; I had no idea this was happening. I mean, really? I have a ThighMaster signed from Suzanne, the Suzanne? ... "

And Kardashian warned Somers that she may just come knocking.