Suzanne Somers said she and husband Alan Hamel fell while walking down the stairs at their home

Suzanne Somers Reveals She Had Neck Surgery After an 'Unfortunate Fall' That Left Her in 'Tremendous Pain'

Suzanne Somers is on the mend after taking an "unfortunate fall" with husband Alan Hamel that left her in "tremendous pain."

The actress and entrepreneur, 73, revealed that she is recovering from neck surgery in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, writing, "Hi Friends! Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule."

"As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home," she continued. "I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain."

"The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend!" added Somers, who hosts three Facebook Live shows a week, explaining to followers that she'll be needing a "bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties."

"As always, I so appreciate your love and support," the lifestyle guru concluded. "Be back soon! Love, Suzanne."

Somers previously injured her hip when the private tram to her house in Palm Springs, California, suddenly stopped halfway up the hill.

"There was no choice but to jump," she told PEOPLE earlier this year. "It was dark and I landed very badly."

As part of her recovery, Somers had to stay motionless for several weeks after surgery, which did not come easy to the fitness enthusiast.

"I’d done yoga every other day for 19 years — and suddenly I couldn’t do it," she said. "I felt like my body had seized up."

In March, Somers told PEOPLE that she and Hamel, 84, "have redefined how we want to live our lives," eschewing constant work trips and endless social engagements in favor of cozy nights at home.

"We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable," she said "And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool!"

Somers added that the couple have also focused on "eliminating stress" in their lives.