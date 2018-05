Krasinski is yet another actor who took his workouts to a whole new level in the name of performance. He shed 21 percent of his total body fat over the course of four months to portray an elite Navy SEAL in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. The actor, who told Stephen Colbert he “couldn’t do one pull-up” before training, turned to fitness guru Jason Walsh to get into flawless shape. “I gotta be honest: It was brutal at times,” the star admitted to Men’s Health about his twice-a-day, five-times-a-week workouts. “We did tons of metabolic work, dragging sleds and all this stuff I’ve seen NFL players do.” While the rest of the world was impressed by Krasinski’s newfound beefcake status, his wife Emily Blunt was … not. “She hates it. She would way prefer to have doughy guy back,” he joked on The Late Show.