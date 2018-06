As Jennifer Melton got some rest after giving birth to her son Nate in December 2015, a doctor mistakenly requested him from the nursery to perform a “tongue-clipping” surgery that was intended for another baby.

Melton learned of the error when nurses brought Nate back to her at University Medical Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, and told her how this would improve his ability to breastfeed.

“I picked up my precious Nate and looked in his mouth and saw speckles of blood under his tongue,” she told PEOPLE. “I immediately began crying, wondering what had they done to my innocent child! It’s not like he can speak up and tell them to stop.”

The doctor called Melton immediately and said that Nate will be fine, but she said that she’s worried about his future.

“I know it’s a job for doctors and it can get repetitive, but we have feelings and we are human beings,” she said. “I don’t want anybody to feel like I felt in that moment and how I feel now, stressing over the uncertainty of our future and what’s in store for my sweet baby who is innocent and new to the world.”