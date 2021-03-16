Doctors Allegedly Posted Photos of Patients’ Organs on Instagram in a Game to 'Guess That Weight'

The Michigan doctors asked their Instagram followers to guess the weight of a surgically removed organ and a piece of fibroid tissue, adding that “Price Is Right rules apply”

Doctors from a Michigan hospital network are being investigated after they allegedly posted photos of themselves in the operating room, holding up patients' organs and asking Instagram users to guess their weight for a "Price Is Right"-style game.

The photos, obtained by WOOD-TV, a local news network in Grand Rapids, appear to show doctors lifting up a recently-removed organ in one image, and a piece of a patient's fibroid tissue in another. Under the Instagram handle @grandrapids_obgyn_residency, they ask followers to leave their guesses in the comments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The other game we play in the OR [operating room] is guess that weight. It applies to much more than just babies. As always, 'Price Is Right' rules apply so if you go over then you're out!!" the caption said on the photo of a doctor holding up an organ.

In the photo with the fibroid tissue, the doctors said, "We get a little competitive when your… attending [physician] challenges you in morcellation. Longest one wins! Good work."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Who Went Viral for Using Gorilla Glue in Her Hair Has Surgery to Remove the Adhesive

The doctors overseeing the Instagram account, which has since been removed, said in their bio that they are 35 OB-GYN residents from around the U.S. who are currently training at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The hospital network, which includes 14 hospitals across Western Michigan, said they did not approve the Instagram account and are "actively and comprehensively investigating" the people involved.

"We were shocked and dismayed when we learned that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account not officially connected to Spectrum Health that was used by a group of medical residents," Spectrum Health said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "This unacceptable behavior does not in any way reflect our organization, the outstanding professionalism of our medical staff or our resident physicians-in-training."