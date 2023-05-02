Surgeon General Says Loneliness Is as Bad as Smoking for Premature Death

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declares loneliness as the latest public health epidemic in a new 81-page report released on Tuesday

Published on May 2, 2023 06:35 PM
Surgeon General Says 'Lacking Social Connection Can Increase the Risk For Premature Death', Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Loneliness and social isolation have been declared the latest public health epidemic.

In a new 81-page advisory notice released on Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murphy calls for individuals "to build more connected lives and a more connected society because "the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day."

"Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling," he explains. "It harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death."

According to Murphy's findings, loneliness and social isolation have increased the risk of premature death by 26% and 29%, respectively, with one-in-two adults having reported experiencing loneliness in recent years.

"In addition, poor or insufficient social connection is associated with increased risk of disease, including a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke," he adds.

The report explains that those who suffer from "poor or insufficient social connection" are also at an increased risk for anxiety, depression, and dementia and may be susceptible to viruses and respiratory illnesses.

Surgeon General Says 'Lacking Social Connection Can Increase the Risk For Premature Death'
Getty

"Social connection is a fundamental human need, as essential to survival as food, water, and shelter," stressed Murphy. "Throughout history, our ability to rely on one another has been crucial to survival. Now, even in modern times, we human beings are biologically wired for social connection. Our brains have adapted to expect proximity to others."

Murphy has called for individuals to "take small steps" daily to strengthen their relationships to combat this.

"We can build lives and communities that are healthier and happier. And we can ensure our country and the world are better poised than ever to take on the challenges that lay ahead," he explained.

