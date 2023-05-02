Lifestyle Health Surgeon General Says Loneliness Is as Bad as Smoking for Premature Death U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declares loneliness as the latest public health epidemic in a new 81-page report released on Tuesday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 06:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Loneliness and social isolation have been declared the latest public health epidemic. In a new 81-page advisory notice released on Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murphy calls for individuals "to build more connected lives and a more connected society because "the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day." "Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling," he explains. "It harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death." According to Murphy's findings, loneliness and social isolation have increased the risk of premature death by 26% and 29%, respectively, with one-in-two adults having reported experiencing loneliness in recent years. "In addition, poor or insufficient social connection is associated with increased risk of disease, including a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke," he adds. The report explains that those who suffer from "poor or insufficient social connection" are also at an increased risk for anxiety, depression, and dementia and may be susceptible to viruses and respiratory illnesses. '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton Getty "Social connection is a fundamental human need, as essential to survival as food, water, and shelter," stressed Murphy. "Throughout history, our ability to rely on one another has been crucial to survival. Now, even in modern times, we human beings are biologically wired for social connection. Our brains have adapted to expect proximity to others." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Murphy has called for individuals to "take small steps" daily to strengthen their relationships to combat this. "We can build lives and communities that are healthier and happier. And we can ensure our country and the world are better poised than ever to take on the challenges that lay ahead," he explained.