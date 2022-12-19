Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star and Babydoll Beauty Couture Founder, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37.

The beauty salon confirmed the news via an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a carousel of photos of Lopez and cast members of the show.

"On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the company shared in the caption. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon."

The statement continued, "We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers. We'd like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time. Sincerely, Team Jamie."

According to TMZ, the reality star suffered heart complications over the weekend. The outlet also reported Lopez was preparing to film season 2 at the time of her death.

PEOPLE has reached out to Lopez's representatives for comment.

Season 1 of the WE tv show debuted this summer and documented Lopez's journey to build and design her beauty salon based in Las Vegas, Nevada, which specifically caters to all bodies. The series also chronicled her weight loss and her journey of learning how to walk again after losing 400 pounds. Lopez shared in the trailer of the show that she weighed 846 pounds at one point in her life.

Speaking to Yahoo Beauty in 2017, Lopez opened up about her reason to launch her business.

"I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world," she told the outlet at the time.

"It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful," she said. "When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy."