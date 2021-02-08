"Finally ... technology that makes it easier to manage our diabetes," Nick Jonas says in the video

Nick Jonas Says No to Pricking His Fingers in Dexcom Diabetes 2021 Super Bowl Ad

The JoBros are back together, but Nick Jonas still has to prick his fingers to check his blood sugar?

Jonas stars in a new commercial for glucose monitoring systems company Dexcom, where he breaks down advancements in technology and asks why people with diabetes — like himself — still need to use "fingersticks."

"We have the technology to do this," the 28-year-old says before aging instantly with a filter. Then, Jonas notes, "Drones deliver packages and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers? What!"

"We've got self-driving cars, robots that vacuum, we've visited mars ... and fingersticks?? Really?" he asks, before introducing the Dexcom G6, which checks glucose without fingersticks.

"Finally technology that makes it easier to manage our diabetes," he says to end the ad. "Looks like the future is available now."

Jonas stars alongside two other real users in the ad: Breana Raquel and Ric Peralta. Those interested can also watch the game with Jonas via augmented reality via DexcomGameday.com.

Jonas has long been open about living with Type 1 diabetes.

Last year, after the release of the Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness in 2019, he shared a message about managing his diabetes.

"This experience has shaped how I approach my health — working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs," Jonas wrote in the post, which included a selfie of himself wearing a hat with the Beyond Type 1 logo.

"You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating," he continued. "That's why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes."

Jonas' diagnosis came when he was 13 years old after one of his older brothers noticed his symptoms — an unquenchable thirst for sugary sodas paired with some drastic weight loss.

Those with Type 1 diabetes create very little or no insulin, requiring medication. Jonas previously said that when he was first diagnosed, he was fearful of not being able to continue life as he had been living it.

"I kept asking my parents — am I going to be okay?" he once told Cigar Aficionado. "I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared — it's a big life change."