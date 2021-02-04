The Walking Treadmill That’s ‘Perfect for Quarantine Cardio’ Is Just $152 on Amazon

A manual treadmill may not have all the bells and whistles of the machinery you'd find at the gym — it's powered by your own walking tread, not electricity — but it can still make for a great workout. The device has a static incline of 13.5 percent (far more rigorous than a neighborhood stroll), and it can accommodate speed walking or slow jogging. Because the belt is relatively narrow and short, it's not suitable for running, so it may not be the best treadmill for training for a marathon. If you just want to get your heart rate up from the convenience of your own home, however, this is a great budget-friendly option.