Even Skeptics Say This Compact $52 Step Machine Helps Them Work Up a Sweat at Home

Unlike a stair machine you'd use at the gym, this mini stepper is powered by your body weight, though it does have a battery-powered LED screen that logs your steps, time, speed, and calories burned. Shoppers say after a few minutes, they can especially feel the burn in their thighs and glutes, but the attached resistance bands make it possible to get an arm workout in at the same time. The resistance of the stepper itself is also adjustable.