Even Skeptics Say This Compact $52 Step Machine Helps Them Work Up a Sweat at Home

If you've seen your step count dramatically decline since last March, you're not alone. The closure of gym facilities and the transition to remote work for many has made getting enough exercise — even through ordinary activities, like commuting — more of a challenge. And that's why Amazon shoppers have found a "life-changing solution" in one simple piece of workout equipment: Sunny Health and Fitness' Mini Stepper.
Especially when compared to a treadmill or stationary bike, the mini stepper is especially diminutive. At 16-inches long by just over a foot wide, it can easily be tucked under a bed or in a closet when not in use, making it especially appealing to those who live in small apartments. And its size most certainly is not reflective of how quickly it can help you break a sweat.
"It did not disappoint," one reviewer wrote. "It gives you a total body workout, legs, upper body, and cardio. I had worked up a sweat in about 12 minutes and after 30 minutes was drenched, so if you are skeptical as I was that this can provide an adequate workout, you can put your fears aside."
Unlike a stair machine you'd use at the gym, this mini stepper is powered by your body weight, though it does have a battery-powered LED screen that logs your steps, time, speed, and calories burned. Shoppers say after a few minutes, they can especially feel the burn in their thighs and glutes, but the attached resistance bands make it possible to get an arm workout in at the same time. The resistance of the stepper itself is also adjustable.
Buy It! Sunny Health and Fitness's Mini Stepper, $51.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
While this small machine may not make for as intense a workout as a fancy bike or treadmill, reviewers say that it does get their heart rates up for a fraction of what a higher-end piece of equipment would cost. "Honestly, I think this is the best value for your at-home exercise dollar on the internet," one shopper wrote.
Others add that the machine is relatively quiet, but recommend using it on top of a yoga mat or rug to muffle any noise it might make. If you use it while watching a show or movie — as many shoppers recommend — you might even be surprised how long you can keep stepping. No wonder why it's gotten over 6,700 five-star ratings.
Sunny Health and Fitness' Mini Stepper offers a lot of workout potential in a small package, and with a sale price of $52, it's a budget-friendly way to expand on your home gym.
