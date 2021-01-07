This Foldable Treadmill Has Amassed Thousands of Positive Reviews — and It’s Less Than $400
It's that time of the year when many of us are extra focused on our health and fitness. And while setting goals for working out or eating clean are common, there's nothing wrong with making positive changes to your lifestyle.
Don't let cold weather or gym closings delay your start: This treadmill by Sunny Health and Fitness is an excellent way to get in your daily dose of cardio without stepping foot outside your house. Best of all, stocking your home gym won't cost a fortune because this machine costs less than $400.
The Sunny Health and Fitness Folding Treadmill currently ranks third on Amazon's list of best-selling treadmills and has thousands of positive reviews from shoppers; many of them note that it's a great fit for small spaces. The machine has smooth wheels to move it from place to place, a simple folding system for storage when it's not in use, and a gentle drop function that allows you to safely release it back to its full size.
Buy It! Sunny Health and Fitness Folding Treadmill, $397.81; amazon.com
Thanks to its shock-absorbing frame you'll feel supported and comfortable, according to many reviewers who use it for both walking and running. "I've trained for multiple half marathons, four full marathons, and an ultra marathon with the help of this machine. It's rugged, the shock absorption is great, can handle challenging speed workouts, has great tablet/phone/water bottle holders, and is easy to fold/unfold and move," one satisfied shopper said.
The treadmill includes nine built-in workout programs if you prefer a guided sweat sesh. If you choose to forgo the workout programs, you can always adjust your speed or incline levels conveniently on the handlebars. What's more, the treadmill has an easy-to-read LCD screen that displays your distance, time, calories burned, and pulse rate to check your progress as you go. The maximum speed is 9 mph and the weight limit is 220 pounds.
Another Amazon shopper got creative with her treadmill by turning it into a walking desk while working from home. "The straight handlebars work perfectly to rest a piece of wood on. I used an old shelf and attached some webbing to the back so that it doesn't slide off. It doesn't move at all at level 4, which is about the fastest pace I can walk before running. I then got a wireless keyboard and it works awesome!"
Whether you're aiming for 10,000 steps a day or simply trying to move more, this budget-friendly treadmill is a great way to invest in your health this year. Get yours today while it's still available.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.