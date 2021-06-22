Amazon Shoppers Say This Exercise Bike Is 'Fantastic' for Home Workouts - and It's Under $300 Today Only
The quality and availability of on-demand workouts has seriously improved in the past few years - which makes working out at home a lot easier, especially if you have the right equipment. A fancy indoor cycling bike can come at a steep cost, but there are plenty of budget-friendly options that will help you break a sweat just as well. Now, Sunny Health & Fitness's SF-B1877 Exercise Bike is available for less than $300, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Normally available for $379, the bike is nearly 27 percent off, and it has over 700 five-star ratings from customers. The bike comes with a monitor that displays stats like time, distance, speed, RPM, and pulse, and it has an adjustable resistance, so you can make your ride as easy or as challenging as you'd like. The seat is adjustable in four directions, and a device holder makes it easy to prop up a tablet or phone to watch TV or tune in to a virtual cycling class.
Several shoppers consider the bike the perfect alternative to far more expensive options, saying that it's easy to transform into a DIY Peloton at a fraction of the cost. Many recommend also buying Wahoo's cadence sensor, which comes in handy for on-demand cycling classes (like those through the Peloton app), and some also chose to upgrade the bike's pedals and seat.
Many reviewers say that Sunny Heath & Fitness's bike is "fantastic" on its own, though, especially for users who don't feel a need for any extra bells and whistles. "I am a seasoned rider, and have also done spinning off and on over the past 10 years or so," one reviewer wrote. "For the price this is an awesome machine. Quiet, steady, and a ride that is probably better than I experience on many far more expensive bikes that are not always maintained to spec."
Buy It! Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1877 Exercise Bike, $278.77 (orig. $379); amazon.com
"Assembly was easy, as the frame of the bike ships in one large piece and you just have to attach the peripherals (handlebars, seat, pedals, computer, etc)," another customer said. "The best thing about this bike is that it is that the magnetic resistance allows it to be silent. I can crank the resistance up, stand out of the saddle, and still it makes no sound."
Perhaps best of all, Sunny Health & Fitness's exercise bike is in stock at Amazon - so if you order it today, you'll be cycling in the comfort of your own home in just a few days. This Prime Day deal ends today, though, so if you want serious savings, it's best to act fast.
