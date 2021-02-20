Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-$100 Fold-Up Rowing Machine ‘Exceeds Expectations’ for a Home Gym

While shoppers say the Row-N-Ride is "amazing for glutes," it's also more versatile than you might assume. "It's been almost 2 weeks and I can say, this is by far my favorite machine," writes a reviewer. "After my walk, I climb on this machine and I do 50 reps. I have all 3 of the resistance bands on. I can barely do the 50. This machine is truly a workout all by itself. If you only use your arms and less of your legs, it becomes an upper body workout, too."