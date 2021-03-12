The Small Space-Friendly Elliptical That's ‘Worth Every Penny’ Is Just $150 at Amazon

If you're used to working out at the gym, chances are you've developed a sense of loyalty to your favorite machine — which means adjusting to working out from home probably came with its challenges. While the treadmill can be swapped with outdoor runs and cycling class can be substituted with biking, there's one machine that doesn't quite have a simple alternative: The elliptical.
When you want to get your heart rate up in a way that's gentle on your joints, ellipticals are a great option. Most models, however, are large and pricey — but there's one budget-friendly alternative that over 4,800 Amazon shoppers love. Sunny Health & Fitness's SF-E905 Elliptical Machine is made for small spaces and is currently on sale for $150.
At just 28 inches long and 17 inches wide, the elliptical has eight different levels of resistance that you can adjust according to your preferences. It also has a small digital monitor that displays time, speed, distance, calories burned, and pulse.
The compact size of the machine has made it especially appealing to those creating home gyms during the pandemic — some people even called it the "best quarantine purchase ever."
Buy It! Sunny Health & Fitness's SF-E905 Elliptical Machine, $149.17 (orig. $179.00); amazon.com
The stride of the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical is 11 inches, which is shorter than most ellipticals, but shoppers say it still does the job without taking up a lot of space. "I get on this thing for almost 30 minutes and I come out sweating everywhere. It WILL work you hard and it's one of the best things to have to burn fat or even just to stay active," wrote one. "Honestly, everyone should have at least one of these in their house."
With a 220-pound weight limit, it may not be the best choice for tall users, but many customers say they've quickly adjusted to the smaller size of the elliptical. "I'm 5'6 and about 135 pounds. Like others have said, the stride is noticeably shorter than a standard machine BUT you literally get used to it in 30 seconds," said another. "The short stride actually makes for a harder workout in my opinion. I feel the burn in the thighs — something I never felt after using a standard one. And it is shockingly quiet. Seriously."
For its low price and slim size, reviewers seem to agree that this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical is "worth every penny" — and its current discount makes it even more impressive.