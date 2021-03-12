The Small Space-Friendly Elliptical That's ‘Worth Every Penny’ Is Just $150 at Amazon

The stride of the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical is 11 inches, which is shorter than most ellipticals, but shoppers say it still does the job without taking up a lot of space. "I get on this thing for almost 30 minutes and I come out sweating everywhere. It WILL work you hard and it's one of the best things to have to burn fat or even just to stay active," wrote one. "Honestly, everyone should have at least one of these in their house."