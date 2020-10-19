Summer House's Hannah Berner Had Her Appendix Removed: 'I'm Feeling a Lot Better'

“Turns out, my intestines were wrapped around my appendix that was inflamed," the reality star said

Hannah Berner is on the mend after getting her appendix removed.

The Summer House star, 29, revealed on Monday that while filming a recent episode of Bravo's Chat Room she suddenly began to feel ill.

“I started to get a really bad pain in my stomach. At first I thought it was just a gas bubble, but then it started to feel like I had a demon child in my stomach trying to get out and I was apologizing to Jesus for talking about sex too much on podcasts,” she wrote on social media, alongside a photograph of herself in a hospital bed.

“My mom insisted that I got to the hospital. When I got to the emergency room, they took tons of tests and had no idea what was wrong,” she added. “I thought, if this whole time I just have to take a big poop this is going to be super embarrassing.”

Fortunately, doctors were ultimately able to figure out what was wrong.

“Turns out, my intestines were wrapped around my appendix that was inflamed,” she wrote. "On Saturday, I underwent surgery and they removed my appendix and I’m feeling a lot better.”

“Thank you to the amazing nurses and doctors at @stonybrookshh for taking care of me,” she added.

Earlier this month, the reality star also confirmed that she has a new boyfriend.

"So I actually saw him at the Comedy Cellar like, five years ago," she recalled of Des Bishop, a 44-year-old Irish-American comedian, during an episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "He went up and he was so swaggy and confident and cute.”

At some point in the last year, they both began following each other on social media, and after he noticed that she was on Long Island this summer, he reached out.

Although she admitted to being wary about going on a date amid the coronavirus pandemic, the date ended up being a complete success and she has since moved into his place in West Hampton.

"If we're going to fail, let's fail fast," she added. "We're just testing our relationships so hard right now."