The Philadelphia-based photographer drew on her own history of depression and attempted suicide to create Livethroughthis.org in 2010. The site features more than 200 interviews with suicide survivors, all photographed by Stage, to help end the stigma around attempted suicide and provide hope to others. “We’re coming out of the shame closet,” she said. “Despair is a basic human experience – it could be any of us. I want people to see us and not look away.”

Ahead, meet some of the survivors Stage has photographed and hear their stories in their own words.