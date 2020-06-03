Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Hand Sanitizer — and You Can Get a 6-Pack for $27

Hand sanitizer has finally become more widely available on Amazon after it practically disappeared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As many states and cities in the United States begin to reopen, it’s important to carry an effective hand sanitizer as you start to travel more. Popular brands like Purell are still seeing a shortage, but Amazon shoppers have found another brand that meets their hand sanitizer needs: Suave.

Suave’s new hand sanitizer has been making waves since it landed on Amazon. Made with 65 percent ethyl alcohol (the Centers for Disease Control recommends formulas with at least 60 percent), the sanitizer spray comes in a 10-ounce bottle, and can be purchased in packs of six.

At the time of writing, the Suave hand sanitizer is Amazon’s best-selling hand sanitizer, replacing this popular option from Artnaturals.

Buy It! Suave Hand Sanitizer, Pack of 6, $26.94; amazon.com

The sanitizer is still racking up reviews, but 69 percent of users have already left it a five-star review.

“I’ve been a Purell loyalist for YEARS. But given the current situation, I needed to find an alternative,” one customer wrote. “I ordered this Suave hand sanitizer… It does NOT have a strong alcohol smell, and it seems to have a thicker consistency than straight alcohol, thanks to the glycerin. Plus, it comes from Unilever, a major manufacturer. The bottles were in what appeared to be a factory sealed box… and came in a plastic bag.”

The Suave Hand Sanitizer has quickly climbed up Amazon’s best-seller charts due to so many people purchasing it recently. Make sure to add the six pack to your cart before it sells out!