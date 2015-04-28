Dr. Mark DeBoer of the University of Virginia presented his findings Sunday at the annual Pediatric Academic Societies meeting in San Diego

Uh Oh! As Little As 1 Hour of TV Daily Can Contribute to Childhood Obesity

Hey moms and dads, it’s time to turn the TV off.

A new study found that children in kindergarten and first grade who watch at least an hour of television each day are more likely to be overweight or obese than those who spend less time in front of the tube.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Study author Dr. Mark DeBoer of the University of Virginia presented his findings Sunday at the annual Pediatric Academic Societies meeting in San Diego.

The researchers evaluated national data that represented nearly 13,000 kids who started kindergarten in the fall of 2011. Then, they compared three groups of kindergarteners and first graders to draw their conclusions. One group watched less than an hour of TV daily, another watched one to two hours, and the third group spent more than or equal to two hours each day watching TV.

The study also took into consideration the children’s body mass index, sex, race and computer use.

The results?

“Children watching one to two hours were heavier than those watching less than one hour, and were almost as heavy as those watching greater than two hours daily,” DeBoer told Newsweek on Sunday.

The research did not, however, uncover why the link between TV and obesity exists. But DeBoer explained that prior research “has implicated both a reduced amount of energy expenditure, a decrease in sleep and increased eating opportunities – fueled in part by unhealthy food commercials on TV.”

His recommended TV dosage for young kids? No more than one hour per day, he told the news outlet.

Currently, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends capping tube time at two hours.

But according to DeBoer’s research, kindergarteners in the United States watch an average of three and a half hours of television daily.

Not all screen time can be associated with a higher BMI for kids, the study shows. There was no correlation between computer use and BMI among the children in this trial.

RELATED VIDEO: 4 Fitness Gadgets That Make Working Out Fun!