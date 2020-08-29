"I have struggled since childhood with my weight and my body image," Steve Kazee said

Steve Kazee Vows to Be 'Healthiest Version' of Himself for Son Callum, Says He's Lost 18 Lbs. So Far

Steve Kazee is making major health changes in his life.

On Friday, the actor spoke candidly on Instagram about his longtime struggles with his weight and body image, sharing that he's working on becoming the "healthiest version" of himself and hopes to inspire others to never give up on their goals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kazee — who shares 5-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel with fiancée Jenna Dewan — posted a lengthy caption about his recent lifestyle changes.

The Once actor, 44, revealed that he is currently "18 lbs down" since starting his health journey.

"When the scale hit 227 recently I knew something had to be done," he said. "Fun fact: I have struggled since childhood with my weight and my body image. My earliest memories of the shame I felt was having to shop in the husky section for jeans that would fit."

"Throughout my life I have comforted myself through terrible times with terrible foods," he continued. "At my heaviest I was 238 lbs and my cholesterol and blood pressure were a mess. I swore to myself I would never get back to there."

Kazee went on to explain that son Callum "has really put the focus on being the healthiest version of myself for now and for the future."

"For the first time I have made wholesale changes to my life," the actor said, noting that he has cut out "processed foods and sugars, unhealthy fats and carbs, and blood sugar spiking desserts."

"I have focused myself on a workout regimen and meal plan that suits me and keeps me energized for workouts and I was lucky to find @fightcamp and @swensonboxing in this pandemic to help me achieve these goals," he said.

"Every day is a struggle. Sometimes big, sometimes small but always a struggle," he admitted. "Truly, I could devour an 18in pizza right now. I share all of this to help inspire anyone who needs it."

The father of one also offered advice to others who may be struggling with similar issues. "It’s about finding a way that works for you and accepting that the journey will be difficult. How you do anything is how you do everything. That’s a phrase I learned recently and for me it has been a big key to sticking with this. It fits for so many parts of life," he said.

Kazee concluded the post with a final piece of wisdom: "It’s never too late to start. Don’t give up. The struggle is the point."

Many of Kazee's famous friends applauded him for his dedication to his health. "Nicely done. Great post. I’m inspired," Kimberly Van Der Beek replied in the comments.