Steve Burns Says Fellow 'Blue's Clues' Host Donovan Patton Took Care of Him When He Had COVID

“He was rolling Gatorade down his hallway into his guest room for me,” Burns tells PEOPLE of how Patton looked after him when he was sick

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

Published on December 13, 2022 08:47 PM
Steve Burns poses for a photo in the observatory as he and Josh Dela Cruz light the Empire State Building blue in celebration of Blue's Clues 25th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Nickelodeon); Donovan Patton attends the "Blue's Big City Adventure" premiere event on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty

Blue's Clues stars Steve Burns and Donovan Patton have each other's backs.

The original host of the popular children's show tells PEOPLE that Patton — who took the reins as Blue's new pal Joe when Burns exited the series in 2002 — looked after him when he was sick with COVID.

"[Donovan] and I have been friends for a long time now," Burns, 49, says during an interview alongside Patton and Blue's Clues' latest star, Joshua Dela Cruz, who all united for the feature film Blue's Big City Adventure.

"I know his family," Burns continues. "He took care of me when I had COVID. He was rolling Gatorade down his hallway into his guest room for me."

When the two weren't under the weather — Patton, 44, says he had COVID shortly before Burns contracted the virus — they were busy exploring New York City while filming the Blue's Clues movie, which was released last month on Paramount+.

Joe (Donovan Patton), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), and Steve (Steve Burns) in BLUE’S BIG CITY ADVENTURE on Paramount+.
Jeffrey Neira/PARAMOUNT+

"We had so many romantic dates," Burns says of their time on location in NYC for the film. "We really were out having fun. 'Oh, should we try the Lebanese restaurants? Shall we go back there?' We were really having a blast."

During their downtime, they also went back to set to watch Dela Cruz film his scenes.

"It was fun to go watch what he's capable of," Patton says of Dela Cruz. "And then I was amazed in the way that translates into the movie, actually, too, because I didn't know how it was going to turn out when I would see it. I was impressed by it. It filled me with the purest form of jealousy because this man is insanely talented."

RELATED VIDEO: Steve from Blue's Clues Talks About Growing Up and Why He Left Show: 'I Never Forgot About You'

Though Dela Cruz, 33, was the last leading man to join the Blue's Clues family, he says he felt completely welcomed by Burns and Patton.

"Getting to know Steve and Donovan on a personal level beyond [their work] was so freaking cool, because we are cut from the same cloth," Dela Cruz tells PEOPLE. "We're cousins on the show, and it's like a family reunion every time we get together, but the family that you love to see."

