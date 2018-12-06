Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel & More Celebs Remind Fans About Obamacare Registration Deadline

The clock is ticking!

Although President Donald Trump has not made it a priority to inform constituents that they only have until Dec. 15 to enroll in an Affordable Care Act health care plan, celebrities and politicians are doing their best to get the word out.

Last month, Andrew Slavitt, who served as the Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015-2017, shared his own reminder on Twitter.

“BREAKING: ACA enrollment down 10% so far with Trump marketing budget down 90%,” he wrote, emphasizing Trump’s lack of support for Obamacare. “The good news: Most can get covered for $75/month no matter pre-existing conditions. The problem: almost no one knows that after Dec 15 it will be too late to get covered.”

Retweeting the message, late night host Stephen Colbert urged all his fans to join him in helping “with that marketing.”

“Retweet this, y’all!’ he added.

Fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — who has voiced his support for affordable health care in the past — also urged his followers to sign up for the service, including a link to healthcare.gov.

The message was also retweeted by director Ava DuVernay.

Well then, let’s help with that marketing! Retweet this, y’all! https://t.co/s3MBOsgLJM — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 4, 2018

Get covered folks! December 15th is the deadline for enrollment. #ACA https://t.co/w1jGtS1fHx — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 3, 2018

Beto O’Rourke, who may run for president in 2020, also shared his own support for Obamacare in a video shared on his Twitter page.

“Today’s a great day to go to healthcare.gov and find out the plans that you can qualify for to get can yourself and your family covered so you can see a doctor, afford your prescriptions – in fact, more than 86% of Texans who get their health insurance through healthcare.gov receive some kind of support or help from the government to bring down those costs to make it affordable,” he shared in the clip.

“As the least insured state in the country, it’s important for all of us to do everything we can to make sure we, and those in our lives, are healthy, are well enough to do those things we’re supposed to do. Whether it’s finishing our education, being able to go to work, starting a business. Whatever we’re gonna do, let’s make sure that we’re well enough to do it. Healthcare.gov. Do it before the 15th and make sure that you’re covered,” he added.

December 15 is the final day to sign up for insurance at https://t.co/pzp2uo0kAj. Hope you'll spread the word. pic.twitter.com/rDC116NpBW — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 6, 2018

Reminder: If you’re looking to get health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, or know a friend or family member who is, don’t miss your chance to enroll at https://t.co/rJyLTZVTkf by Dec. 15. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 6, 2018

Have questions about health insurance? Visit https://t.co/6LCtRWMmkJ to sign up and compare plans & costs or get in-person assistance where you live. Open Enrollment ends December 15. #GetCoveredWA pic.twitter.com/WfWV66Jkvx — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) December 5, 2018

Although enrollment in the Affordable Care Act has fallen 11 percent since last year, the change can be partially attributed to a lower unemployment rate, according to CNBC. In October, unemployment dropped to its lowest rate since 1969.

Citing health policy experts, the outlet shared that more Americans are now getting health insurance from their employers. Still, the changes made to Obamacare by Trump, who previously attempted to repeal and replace the legislation alongside fellow Republicans in 2017, are also a cause of the decreased enrollment figures.