The former CW superhero got negative comments after posting a shirtless photo, and said that next time, "I'll try to remember to flex!"

Stephen Amell Calls Out Trolls Who Say He Lost His Arrow Body: 'I'm in Tremendous Shape'

Stephen Amell knows he's in great shape, even if the body shamers on Instagram think otherwise.

The actor, who played superhero Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, on CW's Arrow up until last year, shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend while he enjoyed coffee and a book. But some of his followers questioned why Amell, 40, didn't have the same ripped abs that were always present on posters for the show.

"What happened to the Arrow body?" asked one, and "where is Oliver Queen's physique?" questioned another.

In response, Amell put a "public service announcement" on Facebook, calling out his body shamers.

"I'm 6'1 inches tall and 208 lbs. I'm in tremendous shape and I'm strong as s---. I'm a 24 hour juice cleanse away from blowing the season 1 poster for Arrow out of the water," he said. "We did the photography for that poster a little over 9 years ago."

Amell joked that the "next time I post a photo in my hot pink skivvies, I'll try and remember to flex!"

And he also sent a mock warning to those who won't give up on the negative comments.

"If that isn't good enough, send me your address. I will show up to steal your boyfriend or your girlfriend," he said.

Amell has dealt with this kind of body shaming in the past. Back in 2017, after playing baseball with the Toronto Blue Jays, Twitter users said he looked "fat" — and the actor quickly shot back.

Arrow Stephen Amell on Arrow | Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW

"So I take two months off after working non stop from July 2014 through April 2017 … one photo shows up on the internet … And people take to my timeline to poke fun at my stomach from a long lens photo. Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you're tweeting at?!" he wrote.

Amell, who had recently competed on American Ninja Warrior at the time, said he was ready to go at it again.