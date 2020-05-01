Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Her Facial Psoriasis in Makeup-Free Selfie: 'It's a Mood'

Stassi Schroeder is going au naturel!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram on Friday, showing off her dark roots and facial psoriasis as she continues to practice social distancing from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s a mood: roots out, psoriasis covered face... wearing a sweatshirt of myself," she captioned the shot.

This was not the first time Schroeder got real about her psoriasis on social media. Last year, she posted a bared-faced picture of her following an episode of Game of Thrones.

"Here’s a little no makeup Monday realness," she wrote alongside the photo. "Pretty sure last night’s GOT episode worsened my psoriasis."

She also got candid about the skin condition in a 2015 post that showed her with red patches on her face. Schroeder captioned the picture, "Having one of those days where Psoriasis is taking over my life."

"So many of you ask what makeup I use because it 'looks' like I have flawless skin. I don't. And these patches are an effing bitch to cover up and make me feel ugly all the time. So here ya go, a no make up selfie," she continued. "Feel beautiful today, girls. We all have our issues. PS. I use HD make up forever foundation ;)."

According to the reality star, she developed the autoimmune disorder — which occurs when skin cells to grow too quickly, causing in red, scaly patches — around 2012.

"It's annoying. There's really no way to control it and it comes and goes whenever it pleases. It's like a douchey boyfriend. You know what I mean?" she told the Today show in 2018. "The advice I would give to anyone who has psoriasis is to let go of any anxiety about it because there's nothing you can do. If you stress about it, it's only going to make it worse because it's brought on by stress a lot of the time. And what's the point? You're just going to be miserable."

"You just have to embrace the fact that this is one of your imperfections and that things could be so much worse. I struggle with how I feel about my skin and my face because it's obviously frustrating," she shared.

"I received a lot of comments like, 'You're so brave.' I'm like, 'No. You know what's brave? Going to war. Posting photos of my psoriasis really isn't that brave.' But I appreciate when people write me and say, 'You just made me feel so much better.' I really love to hear that."

However, Schroeder has since accepted that the psoriasis is a part of her life, saying that she uses comedy to get over her insecurities.

"My greatest strength is my twisted humor. It gets me through everything," she said. "I could be so depressed and heartbroken over someone or something and if I spend time just making it funny or making jokes or making light of it, it fixes everything."