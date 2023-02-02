Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

Kyle Richards, Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil and more celebs who've talked about their use — or hate — of semaglutide drugs Ozempic and Wegovy

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 2, 2023 02:52 PM
Celebs Talk Ozempic and Wegovy

Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen and Kyle Richards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

One of the hottest topics in Hollywood lately is the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic and its fellow semaglutide, obesity drug Wegovy. The use of either prescription — which Dr. Ania Jastreboff tells PEOPLE are "nutrient-stimulated, hormone-based medications" that target the brain — leads to weight loss, and because of that, some people who don't necessarily need the drugs are using them to slim down.

"The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, tells PEOPLE. "We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10 lbs. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity."

Read on for what stars have said about the meds, which are currently in short supply.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"I cannot stand people saying [I'm taking Ozempic] because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."

to Extra at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert in New York City, after she recently clapped back at commenters who suspected she's using the drug after posing a bikini selfie

Chelsea Handler

Critics Choice Award Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

"My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody. I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.'

"I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic.' And I was like, 'I'm kind of nauseous too.' But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.

"I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible. I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me.

"I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic because I realized I didn't wanna use it cause it's silly. It's for heavy people. Everyone is on Ozempic. It's gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen."

on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast

Remi Bader

Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty

"[My doctors] said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings. A few months later I went off it and got into the bad binging.

"I saw a doctor and they were like, it's 100 percent because I went on Ozempic. It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long, I lost some weight. I didn't wanna be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, I bet the second I got off I'm gonna get starving again. I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic. [I] gained double the weight back."

on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast

Jackie Goldschneider

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Santiago Felipe/Getty

"An eating disorder in a needle. [It's] sad and sickening. [I] can't imagine what will happen if people need to suddenly stop."

on Instagram

Andy Cohen

ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ?????"

on Twitter

Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk. Theo Wargo/Getty

"Fasting ... And Wegovy."

replying to a Twitter user asking for his "secret" to looking "healthy"

Jameela Jamil

The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Jameela Jamil arrives at the 24th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I have said what I have said about the potential harm of people using the diabetes medication for weight loss only. I fear for everyone in the next few years. Rich people are buying this stuff off prescription for upwards of 1000 dollars. Actual diabetics are seeing shortages. It's a now mainstream craze in Hollywood. HOPE this doesn't end the same way we were told opioids were safe. There is little to no discussion of the side effects in any advertising online. I'm deeply concerned but I can't change any of your minds because fat phobia has our generation in a chokehold.

"I'm screaming into a void. I'm seeing people really struggle because of this stuff. It has become the exact uncontrollable wave I thought it would become and I hope that I'm worried for no reason, and that my doctors who have been advising me on this stuff are wrong, and that in 2 years nobody is saying 'F--- she was right and she tried to warn us for 6 months.'

"Wishing you all well and hope you have doctors that care about more than your size."

on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."

— responding to an Instagram user who suggested she was on Ozempic

