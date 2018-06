As part of the Child Mind Institute’s #MyYoungerSelf campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Big Bang Theory star got candid about her struggle with depression.

“I think what I would have liked to tell my younger self about my mental health is that there are answers,” she said in her video. “For me, some of those answers I had to wait years to find and I needed to get different help, which ended up being really the right kind of help.”

“But I had this notion when I was younger that if something didn’t work once, or if a therapist didn’t work, or if a medication didn’t work, that nothing would ever work,” she added. “I wish I could have told my younger self that something will work — it’s just going to take sometimes more research, sometimes more referrals, and really figuring things out like your life depends on it. Because for me, it did.”