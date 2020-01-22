Stars Who've Found Success with Intermittent Fasting

The Twitter CEO revealed that he eats only one meal per day: “Just dinner,” he said during a Q&A with fans in a video for Wired. The surprising fact, however, aligns with Dorsey’s daily practice of intermittent fasting, which he opened up about on the Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast.

During the interview, Dorsey explained that intermittent fasting, walking to work and hydrotherapy are all elements that help him perform at a high level every day. He went on to share that he eats once at dinnertime, between the hours of 6:30 and 9 p.m., usually a meal of protein and vegetables.

“During the day, I feel so much more focused,” he said on the podcast of his fasting. “You have this very focused point of mind in terms of this drive. The time back from breakfast and lunch allowed me to focus more on what my day is.”