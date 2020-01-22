Stars Who've Found Success with Intermittent Fasting

Jack Dorsey
The Twitter CEO revealed that he eats only one meal per day: “Just dinner,” he said during a Q&A with fans in a video for Wired. The surprising fact, however, aligns with Dorsey’s daily practice of intermittent fasting, which he opened up about on the Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast.
During the interview, Dorsey explained that intermittent fasting, walking to work and hydrotherapy are all elements that help him perform at a high level every day. He went on to share that he eats once at dinnertime, between the hours of 6:30 and 9 p.m., usually a meal of protein and vegetables.
“During the day, I feel so much more focused,” he said on the podcast of his fasting. “You have this very focused point of mind in terms of this drive. The time back from breakfast and lunch allowed me to focus more on what my day is.”
Jennifer Aniston
“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” The Morning Show star told Radio Times (as reported by CNBC) in 2019. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”
The star fasts every day and reserves Sundays as her “cheat day.” She also works out five times a week doing activities like yoga and boxing.
Chris Pratt
The Guardians of the Galaxy star knows a thing or two about having to get his body ready for various superhero roles. One way that’s worked for him has been the popular diet plan, which he shared on his Instagram Story in 2018.
“So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff,” Pratt joked on Instagram. “But I finally get my coffee and look: I’m drinking out of Minnie Mouse’s head!” he said, while lifting up his mug.
Pratt encouraged his followers to read up on intermittent fasting after his quick success.
“Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kinda cool,” he continued. “Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far.”
Kourtney Kardashian
While on the Keto diet, the star revealed that she incorporated intermittent fasting into her routine. She explained on her lifestyle site Poosh that she would not eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner.
“I wouldn’t eat past 7 p.m. at night and then I would wait to eat the next day until after my morning workout, which would be around 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.,” she said. “Then, one day a week, I did a 24-hour fast.”
During those fasting days, she would only drink bone broth, water and green tea.
Molly Sims
The model wrote a blog post on her website about ways to reboot your metabolism and explained why the diet trend has become so popular.
“It’s a tool that can help you reset and reboot your metabolism,” she wrote. “Especially if you’ve been eating late dinners, or snacking and drinking late at night at parties, this can be helpful to try to reset.”
The basic schedule she suggested is to try and finish dinner by 6 p.m., then not snack or drink anything other than herbal tea or water until at least 6 a.m. or even later the next morning.
“This gives your body a solid 12 hours to reset, reboot, and heal,” she added. “It also gives your digestive system a much-needed break which lets the other healing functions of your body take center stage.”
Vanessa Hudgens
In her Women’s Health cover story, the star said she began intermittently fasting to feel healthier. She shared that she was inspired to try the diet by a friend, whom she swears was “pulling a Benjamin Button” and aging backward.
She credited fasting, fashion and exercise for helping her cope when she hadn’t been feeling her best.
“If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it,” she told the outlet. “You will always have the power to do something. Sometimes it will take a little longer than you would like, and sometimes it may be a little more extreme. But if you honestly have a goal, you can do it. You just need to figure out the right way to get there.”
Kate Walsh
“I did it quite recently, before I started working intensely again,” the actress told Us in November 2018. “I saw results and I really felt like it was great.”
“I was doing one day a week of fasting, from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 7 p.m,” Walsh continued, while also admitting that “you feel a little nutty” but it’s worth it in the end.
“I did find that you definitely lose a lot of water weight,” she said, adding that she got through it by eating an early dinner, then drinking lots of water the following day. “And I feel like it’s really good for clarity and energy.”
Moby
“I actually do intermittent fasting every day,” the singer told Us in October 2018. “I try minimum 12 hours, usually 16. Basically, I just don’t eat dinner.”
Moby admitted that it’s strange for him to be so restrictive since he owns a restaurant, Little Pine, in L.A, but he still makes it work: “It’s really absurd, I go out to dinner with my friends and I just don’t eat.”
Regardless, Moby said it’s worth it. “I like it because that way, during the day, I can be really indulgent,” he added. “Then skipping dinner, there is sort of, like, a martyrdom quality to it.”
Jimmy Kimmel
The way the late-night host dropped major pounds was through “starving myself two days a week.” But all jokes aside, Kimmel explained that people have called his particular method the 5:2 diet — when five days a week are normal eating days, while the other two days you can only consume 500 to 600 calories a day, according to Healthline — but he’s been following the same structure since before it had a name linked to intermittent fasting.
“On Monday and Thursday, I eat fewer than 500 calories a day, then I eat like a pig for the other five days,” Kimmel told Men’s Journal in 2015. “You ‘surprise’ the body, keep it guessing.”
He continued: “I got the idea from a BBC documentary about this Indian man who seemed about 138 years old, and said his secret was severe calorie restriction. Some people have a photo of Daniel Craig or Hugh Jackman pinned up on the fridge for inspiration. I have Gandhi.”