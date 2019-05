Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Chris Evans and More Stars React to New Restrictive Abortion Bills

Lady Gaga shared her feelings on Twitter regarding the law, which was signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on May 15.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period,” Gaga, 33, began in a post, “and all the more heinous that it excludes those that have been raped or are experiencing incest non consensual or not.”

“This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system,” the “Shallow” singer wrote.