The model and new mama is working toward losing her baby weight this year — and it looks like she’s already getting herself back on track!

Over the weekend, Upton admitted to indulging over the holidays — but shared that instead of letting that set her back, she’s using it as motivation.

“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! … I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!” she shared on Instagram.