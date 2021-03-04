The move comes after Texas and Mississippi joined an array of other states that do not enforce mask mandates

Starbucks, CVS and Target Among Big Chains to Still Require Masks in States That Are Lifting Mandates

No mask, no service.

A group of big retail chains will keep their mask requirements in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even after select states lifted their mask mandates.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chains such as Target, Starbucks, CVS and Walgreens have all announced that they will continue implementing their mask-wearing rules, citing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a report from CBS News.

The move comes after Texas and Mississippi joined an array of other states that do not enforce mask mandates. The governors of both states recently announced that they are doing away with mask requirements, while also allowing businesses to resume operating at their full size.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

In an email statement to CBS News, Target said that it will continue to enforce its mask policy, including among those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, "in line with current CDC guidance."

The mandate does not affect young children and people with medical conditions that prohibit them from wearing a mask. The chain added that it still has no-contact shopping options as well, such as online ordering.

Image zoom Credit: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty

"There is no change at this time to the company mask mandate policy or any current safety protocols that are in place in our stores or any work locations to protect our customers and team members." a spokesperson for Walgreens told CBS News.

"We are following current CDC and [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] guidelines regarding safety protocols," the statement added.

Image zoom

Meanwhile, a CVS Health spokesperson also told the outlet that "if a customer is not wearing a mask or face covering, we will refer them to our signage and ask that they help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

"For safety reasons, our employees are directed to avoid escalated confrontations with non-compliant customers and to instead help them complete their purchases as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

RELATED VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Making Masks for Healthcare Workers Surprised With Money for New Sewing Machine

Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, will also continue with their mask mandates, as well as grocery chain Aldi.

When reached for comment by CBS News, other chains, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Costco and Home Depot did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden warned against the continued threat of the virus despite the administration's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

He said that although the nation is "moving in the right direction," the public should continue to be vigilant about COVID-19 safety precautions.

"I have to be honest with you: This fight is far from over ... Though we celebrate the news of the third vaccine, I urge all Americans: Please keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, wear masks — keep wearing them, get vaccinated when it's your turn. Now is not the time to let up," he said.