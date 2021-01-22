This Compact Elliptical Has Over 5,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon — and It’s Just $100

Getting a cardio workout in during the day may feel impossible in between virtual learning with the kids and working from home. Amazon shoppers know this struggle all too well, and they've found a piece of workout equipment they can use without even leaving their desks — and it's just $100.
Thousands of shoppers "absolutely love" the Stamina Inmotion Elliptical, which is a compact, under-the-desk machine that lets you perform cardio workouts while working from home. That convenience sets it above the rest, bumping it to the top of Amazon's list of best-selling elliptical training machines. The mini elliptical has over 5,000 five-star ratings and 3,892 positive reviews from happy shoppers who call it an "absolute lifesaver" and the "best pandemic purchase yet!"
The small elliptical has a simple, no-frills design that shoppers particularly like. At 24 pounds, the elliptical is easy enough to move in and out from under a desk without hassle. It has two pedals that move in a circular motion, providing a low-impact workout that's easy on the joints, and it can be used while standing or seated.
"I love this," writes one happy reviewer. "I have it under my desk and happily ride on it on a low tension setting for well over an hour every day. It equates to over 10,000 steps and I never feel as though I am over exerting myself… It has helped me feel a lot more sane as I've been able to get my activity level back up to where it used to be. I also love that this is a sit/stand model and I can pop it in front of the television if I want a bit more strenuous exercise."
As for its sweat-inducing powers, reviewers are adamant: You can "feel the burn" in the torso and lower body. It's all thanks to a tension dial that allows you to increase the workout intensity — and they say just a few clicks is all you need.
"Really burns the thighs, hamstrings, and core," one shopper titled their review, adding, "Have not even had to turn on my desk heater at all because this is heating me right on up. Very excited to have this as I work 12 plus hours most days and it hurts my legs to sit all day. So nice to have something to move them on and create some resistance."
If you're ready to enjoy more physical activity at home, this $100 under-the-desk elliptical is "worth it." It's also available in orange and green — check them out below.
