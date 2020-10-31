The actor plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man series

Spider-Man Star Jacob Batalon Shows Off Weight Loss and Reveals New Look for Third Movie

Jacob Batalon is revealing a significant change to his appearance.

The Spider-Man star, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, recently showed off his major weight loss on Instagram for his upcoming role in the untitled third Spider-Man movie, which is currently filming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this month, Batalon posted a full-body mirror selfie on Instagram, in which he addressed his new look. In the picture, the actor shows off his slim look in an unbuttoned brown jacket and dark jeans. The star accessorized the outfit with a pale blue beanie and gold chain necklaces.

"Don’t try to get at me..imma be vibin all day🦦🤙🏽😏🍍🔥cheee😝by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now🧏🏼‍♀️," the actor captioned the photo.

Several celebrities replied to the post, congratulating him on his health achievement.

Harry Holland, Spider-Man star Tom Holland's brother, replied "Wow 😍,' while Captain America actor Colin Ford added "💪🏼 killing it bro!!!"

Image zoom Credit: Tom Holland/Instagram

Let It Snow actor Matthew Noska replied, "You look damn good G! Keep grinding 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽" and Spider-Man stunt double Imogen Leaver added, "Smashed it! Looking great 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼."

Sony Pictures announced a third Spider-Man film will be produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios last September, weeks after the two powerhouse studios couldn’t reach an agreement for Holland’s fan-favorite superhero to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.