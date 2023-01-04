Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death

Published on January 4, 2023 07:33 PM
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20.

Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo.

"Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often used on social media: #misganasganan.

The announcement came after Huelva shared a note in her Instagram Stories that simply said, "I love you..."

Shortly before her death, the social media star told fans that she was struggling as she continued documenting her life with cancer.

The Seville, Spain native posted a photo of her hands holding those of her loved ones and shared a message in the caption in Spanish.

"Today I woke up not in the best way," it reads. "These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated 😜."

Leaving fans with one final message, she wrote, "I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago. We continue, always".

In December 2019, Huelva told fans that she had been diagnosed with cancer earlier that year.

"it really has been a roller coaster, it started with bad news, a bad bug had come into my life, and I had to kill it somehow," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding a stuffed animal while laying in a hospital bed.

Reflecting on her journey she added, "I felt fear, insecurities, I kept asking questions like; Why me? Am I strong enough to kill him? And in a few days after finding out, I used all my strength to defeat him and show him that I was stronger than him."

She went on to say she had finished chemotherapy and "hope[d] with all my might that everything goes well, so that in 2020 I can make my life normal."

Huelva was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma at the age of 16, according to multiple outlets.

