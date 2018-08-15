Ashley Jacobs is finding her strength again.

The Southern Charm star, 33, tearfully revealed Wednesday that she and costar Thomas Ravenel have split after a year of dating, but she added that she’s “trying to take care of myself” and working on gaining weight after viewers and costars noted her thin appearance last season.

“I’ve put on 10 lbs. so that’s good. My weight’s getting up there,” Jacobs said on Instagram Live. “I’ve been working out again. I have a gym at my apartment, so I’ve started using that. Started using the stair master.”

Jacobs’ slim appearance on social media shocked regular viewers of Southern Charm. The registered nurse addressed their concerns during the show’s reunion episode at the end of July.

“I know a lot of people on social media have been concerned about your weight loss. You look different than you look on the show,” host Andy Cohen asked.

“Yes, the pressure of filming made me nervous,” Jacobs explained. “It would be hard for me to eat before because I would be so nervous about what to expect. And then afterward, I had such a hard time even eating, going, ‘I shouldn’t have said that. I shouldn’t have said this.’ And it caused a lot of stress. I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

She also explained on Instagram in June that she has “struggled with severe anxiety” in the last eight months, and “dropped a lot of weight.”

“I’m allowing comments but if you could please try to refrain from saying, ‘Eat a cheeseburger, you’re on drugs, you have an eating disorder, or you’re way too skinny,’ I’d appreciate it because TRUST ME, I know… I’ve heard it all and it doesn’t help,” she said. “I appreciate everyone’s concern and hope you can all support me. I know how far I have strayed from who I used to be, and could be once again. I’m committed to choosing my health and well-being first.”

But Jacobs’ costar Kathryn Dennis, who also dated Ravenel and has two children with him, didn’t believe Jacobs’ anxiety claims.

“Girl this is your first year and you’re an a——,” she tweeted after the reunion show. “Sorry to be blunt but there’s no excuse. The original cast has been through a helluva lot more. Get yourself together and move on. Be an a—— in private. Truth hurts. Bye.”