South Korean Officials Say Country Is Facing ‘Second Wave’ of Coronavirus Outbreak

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 12,438 confirmed coronavirus cases and 280 deaths in South Korea

Amid a wave of new coronavirus cases, health officials in South Korea have declared that the country is facing a “second wave” of the outbreak.

Although the Korea Centers of Disease Control and Prevention had previously maintained the country was still in the midst of the initial outbreak, on Monday officials confirmed that a “second wave” began in May, as restrictions began to loosen. The majority of new cases are occurring around Seoul, the country's capital.

“In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March,” KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a daily briefing, according to Reuters.

The KCDC director went on to say that the “second wave” was triggered by a holiday weekend towards the start of May, which coincided with the reopening of bars and nightclubs.

“We originally predicted that the second wave would emerge in fall or winter,” Jeong added. “Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue.”

Although health officials reported zero new confirmed domestic cases by the end of April, as restrictions began to lapse in May, South Korea saw a rise in new cases — a pattern which has also been seen in several countries around the globe, including the United States.

Health officials reported on Sunday that within the past 24 hours there had been 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — the lowest reported increase in almost a month — bringing the total number to 12,438 cases and 280 deaths. Within the same time period there were zero new reported deaths.

Over the last two weeks, over 50 percent of new cases have been linked to local clusters, and 23 percent have been imported cases.

Image zoom Medical worker at temporary coronavirus testing station in Seoul Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty

Officials have also warned that if numbers do not significantly decrease, strong action will need to be taken.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon said on Monday that if the number of average new infections doesn’t stay below 30 over the next three days, serious social distancing measures will be reinstated, according to The Guardian.

The nearby city of Daejeon also announced on Monday that it would ban public gatherings, the BBC reported.