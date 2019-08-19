This South Dakota Mom Didn't Know She Was Pregnant — and Gave Birth to Triplets at 34 Weeks

Image zoom KOTA

A South Dakota mother went to the doctor thinking she was experiencing painful kidney stones, only to leave with newborn triplets.

“I started getting pains; I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before,” Dannette Giltz told ABC affiliate KOTA. She was rushed to the hospital on August 10 because of the pain, not realizing she was actually 34 weeks pregnant at the time.

Once at the hospital, doctors told to her that she was going into labor with what they expected to be twins, only to discover they were actually triplets.

RELATED: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth Thinking She Just Had Kidney Stones

“You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone’s like I can’t believe it. We’re still in shock, trust me,” Giltz explained. “I go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It’s crazy.”

Her husband of 12 years, Austin, with whom she already shares a son and daughter, began contemplating baby names during the delivery when someone from the medical staff announced there was going to be a third baby.

“His reaction is like, ‘Excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I’m not doing triplets.’ She’s like, ‘No, there’s three babies in here, there’s triplets,’ ” Giltz told the outlet.

RELATED: 50-Year-Old Grandma Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth: ‘I Used to Call Bull on That’

Giltz ended up giving birth to two girls and one boy, who they named Gypsy, Nikki, and Blaze. Their 10-year-old brother Ronnie said it was all because of a wish he made on a shooting star.

“One time I saw a shooting star and I wished for a baby brother, and I wished for like two sisters for my little sister because she always wanted a little sister,” Ronnie said. “I knew this day was always going to come.”

The family is still processing the surprise, and the healthy triplets will be home soon. Giltz and her husband told the outlet they’re grateful for their friends, family and strangers who have donated items to the family.

“It’s amazing, in a small town, how many people will come together for stuff that’s not expected,” Giltz said.