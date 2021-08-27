South Carolina Girl, 12, on Ventilator in ICU Battling COVID-19, RSV and Pneumonia
Amari Goodwin's mom, Misty, said she was shocked to see her smart, sassy daughter decline so quickly
Once Amari Goodwin was diagnosed with COVID-19, her symptoms progressed rapidly.
The 12-year-old South Carolina girl is now ventilated in the intensive care unit at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital battling RSV and pneumonia, along with coronavirus.
Amari's mother, Misty, said she was shocked to see her smart, sassy daughter quickly decline. She decided to seek medical attention when her daughter began having trouble breathing and spiked a 104-degree fever.
"Once she started coughing up blood in her phlegm, I was like, 'no that's enough.' That's when we came to the hospital," Misty told WCSC.
Amari has been sick since Aug. 5 and was admitted to the ICU on Aug. 11, the news station reported.
"You're just in there watching her. You can't do nothing to fix it. And then I'm trying to balance all of my kids. Nobody can come see her. It's just me, her and the machines," Misty said.
At 12 years old, Amari is now old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Her mom said they had scheduled her an appointment before she fell ill; however, she could not get the vaccine because she was already sick with COVID.
"If we don't protect these kids, no one is going to protect them. If you can get vaccinated, I suggest you do it," Misty said. "But you still have to wear your mask. It can happen to anybody. It don't matter young, old, what color, it doesn't matter. This virus don't care. It's going to hit who it can hit. It's going to keep going, so we all have to do our part."
Amari appears to be on the road to recovery. Her mother told WCSC that she has been making progress, which makes doctors hopeful.
"She can open her eyes. She'll squeeze your hand," her mom said.
