South Carolina Girl, 12, on Ventilator in ICU Battling COVID-19, RSV and Pneumonia

Amari Goodwin's mom, Misty, said she was shocked to see her smart, sassy daughter decline so quickly

Once Amari Goodwin was diagnosed with COVID-19, her symptoms progressed rapidly.

The 12-year-old South Carolina girl is now ventilated in the intensive care unit at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital battling RSV and pneumonia, along with coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amari's mother, Misty, said she was shocked to see her smart, sassy daughter quickly decline. She decided to seek medical attention when her daughter began having trouble breathing and spiked a 104-degree fever.

"Once she started coughing up blood in her phlegm, I was like, 'no that's enough.' That's when we came to the hospital," Misty told WCSC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amari has been sick since Aug. 5 and was admitted to the ICU on Aug. 11, the news station reported.

"You're just in there watching her. You can't do nothing to fix it. And then I'm trying to balance all of my kids. Nobody can come see her. It's just me, her and the machines," Misty said.

At 12 years old, Amari is now old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Her mom said they had scheduled her an appointment before she fell ill; however, she could not get the vaccine because she was already sick with COVID.

"If we don't protect these kids, no one is going to protect them. If you can get vaccinated, I suggest you do it," Misty said. "But you still have to wear your mask. It can happen to anybody. It don't matter young, old, what color, it doesn't matter. This virus don't care. It's going to hit who it can hit. It's going to keep going, so we all have to do our part."

Amari appears to be on the road to recovery. Her mother told WCSC that she has been making progress, which makes doctors hopeful.

"She can open her eyes. She'll squeeze your hand," her mom said.