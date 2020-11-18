SoulCycle Instructors Accused of Racist, Sexual and Fat-Shaming Comments: Report

Former and current SoulCycle staff and executives, along with customers, allege that instructors at the fitness company commonly make racist, sexual and fat-shaming comments to staff and riders

Former and current SoulCycle staff and executives, along with customers, say that instructors at the fitness company commonly make racist, sexual and fat-shaming comments to staff and riders, according to allegations in a new report from Business Insider.

Staff and customers spoke both on the record and anonymously to Business Insider about their treatment, and say that SoulCycle continued to employ these instructors despite complaints about their behavior due to their popularity and importance to the brand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A former senior employee reportedly told Business Insider that an instructor texted nude photos of himself to riders in his classes. Another instructor allegedly fat-shamed front desk staff, used homophobic and racist language, disregarded safety protocols and verbally abused staff. Business Insider reported that, according to several sources, SoulCycle was made aware of complaints about that instructor, who remains employed there.

In a statement to PEOPLE, SoulCycle declined to comment on specific allegations but said that they investigate all complaints.

“At SoulCycle, our priority has always been to build a community centered on our core values of diversity, inclusion, acceptance and love. When we receive complaints or allegations related to behavior within our community that does not align to our values, we take those very seriously and both investigate and address them. We are committed to continuing to make improvements and ensuring that we live up to the values that our teams and riders expect of us.”

Staff and riders told Business Insider that complaints rarely resulted in changes.

RELATED VIDEO: We Tried It: Underwater Cycling with Ryan Lochte