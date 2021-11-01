Jessica Alba Rides This Exercise Bike as Part of Her Morning Routine — and Now I Understand Why She Loves It

Of course, testing wasn't all smooth sailing. This could be due to user error, but I had trouble connecting my wireless headphones during classes. Though I would have preferred to have the audio directly in my ears, I just listened to them out loud. The cleats also gave me some issues. For some reason, the left one was really hard to unclip from the pedal. I ended up keeping it clipped and just slipping my foot in and out of it on the pedal. My only other real complaint was that the bike was a little louder than I expected. This is just something to keep in mind if, like me, you live in an apartment with neighbors beneath you.