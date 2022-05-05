The Game of Thrones star said she hired a "live-in therapist" as she worked to overcome her disorder to make sure she "wasn't doing anything unhealthy"

Sophie Turner Shares She Was 'Quite Sick' with an Eating Disorder 'for a Long Time'

Sophie Turner shared that she was "quite sick" with an eating disorder "for a long time" after struggling with her body image, largely due to the negative comments she would get on social media.

The 26-year-old Game of Thrones alum said in an interview with Elle UK that her disorder was severe enough that she had a therapist live with her as she worked through it.

'For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion … a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn't doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits," Turner explained.

The actress said that being in the public eye from such a young age — she was cast in the hit HBO show at 16 years old — warped her body image.

"I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I wish I'd never got myself involved with it in the first place," she said. "I look at the comments on Instagram and think, 'Oh, f---. Everyone thinks this about me.' It would completely consume me."

Turner said that her live-in therapist got her to a breakthrough moment at a time when she was spiraling over negative Instagram comments.

"One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I'd seen on Instagram. I was like, 'I'm so fat, I'm so undesirable,' and spinning out," Turner recalled. "She said to me, 'You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You're not that important.' "

"That was the best thing anyone could have told me," Turner said.

Now a mom to daughter Willa, 22 months, with husband Joe Jonas and expecting another child, Turner recently decided to delete Instagram from her phone.

"I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it's something I try to distance myself from," she said. "Having it off my phone has been so helpful. Now, if I do have to go on it, it's for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It's made such a difference. Live real life — it's much more fun."

Turner previously said that she has not only dealt with comments about her body on social media, but from film and television studios who told her to lose weight.

"My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera," she said in 2019. That's when Turner opted for therapy.