Sophie Turner Reacts to Weight Loss Drug Ads in New York City: 'WTF'

Sophie Turner is turned off by the weight loss drug ads papering the New York City subway system.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the Game of Thrones star, 27, reposted a tweet from Sophie Vershbow criticizing ads for a teleheath company offering semaglutide, which is an FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat clinical obesity.

The actress shared the tweet, which featured photos of ads that say "a weekly shot to lose weight." Vershbow captioned the pictures: "The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f— all the way off."

Turner wrote "WTF" above the shared tweet, per The Independent.

Turner has said she was previously "quite sick" with an eating disorder after struggling with her body image, which was exacerbated by negative comments she would get on social media.

"One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I'd seen on Instagram. I was like, 'I'm so fat, I'm so undesirable,' and spinning out," Turner recalled, also noting that she had hired a live-in therapist at the time to help her with the eating disorder.

"She said to me, 'You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You're not that important.' That was the best thing anyone could have told me," Turner said.

Turner is not the only celebrity in recovery from an eating disorder who is upset by the weight loss drug trend. RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider, who had an eating disorder for 18 years, has also spoken out against semaglutide, the drug with brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.

Goldschneider said the current trend of people taking the drug who do not have chronic obesity is "sad and sickening" and she "can't imagine what will happen if people need to suddenly stop."

Semaglutide has not been studied with subjects who don't meet the FDA criteria. The longterm affects for people who want to take the drug to lose a few pounds are unknown — the drugs are approved for people with chronic obesity or type 2 diabetes. Both are chronic conditions that require long-term treatment, and they have been proven safe for long-term use.

If a patient stops taking the drug, it will stop working and the weight will return. "If you have a patient who has high blood pressure, they have hypertension, and you start them on an antihypertensive medication, and their blood pressure improves, what would happen if you stopped that medication? Well, their blood pressure would go back up — and we're not surprised. It's the same with anti-obesity medications," Ania Jastreboff M.D., PhD., and obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University tells PEOPLE.

