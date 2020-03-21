Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles Says Her Father Died of Coronavirus: 'Virus Finally Took Him'

Actress Sophia Myles documented her father Peter’s hospitalization after he was quarantined for days in London due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Then on Saturday, Myles, who starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Doctor Who, announced her father’s death. “RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him,” the British star tweeted.

Myles, 40, also shared photos of her father from his hospital room, including one of their final moments together. “Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus,” she captioned a photo of herself by his bedside as she wore gloves and a face mask.

In a previous video, Myles, who first shared her father’s diagnosis earlier this month, said he had “various other health problems … for some time.”

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Before her father’s death, Myles spoke with CBS News about his coronavirus diagnosis.

“We keep getting calls saying he’s imminently away from death. You know I went the other day, fully prepared to watch him die,” she said in a March 14 interview.

“I can tell that under the surface, they are absolutely freaking out,” Myles said of the hospital staff. “I don’t know how our medical system is going to be able to handle the influx of patients.”

On the advice she would give to others treating loved ones or those struggling with the coronavirus, Myles added, “Be very mindful of your elderly relatives, hanging out too close around them or in fact even in their homes. Also anyone else you know whose immune systems are already down and vulnerable.”

My father, my brother and I . A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now . pic.twitter.com/Gz6G3zd19E — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Corona virus update pic.twitter.com/ufVxwOKlbz — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 15, 2020

As of March 21, there have been at least 21,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 267 deaths. Meanwhile, worldwide, there are now over 299,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,762 deaths.

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency in the U.S. on March 13.

Epidemiologists have said that Americans need to start practicing “social distancing” — staying inside as much as possible and keeping about 6 feet of distance from people — to limit the chance of asymptomatic people spreading the coronavirus further.

The CDC says the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

