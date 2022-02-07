Sofía Vergara Honors World Cancer Day: 'Today, I Get to Call Myself a Cancer Survivor'

Sofía Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at age 28 in 2000

Sofía Vergara is encouraging everyone to get a check-up in honor of World Cancer Day.

The Modern Family star, 49, spoke about being a cancer survivor on Instagram Friday, posting a throwback photo showing her scar from her thyroid cancer surgery over 20 years ago

"At 28, 'Cancer' was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup," Vergara began. "But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story."

"I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor," she continued.

Vergara explained the story photo posted, which showed her standing by a camera while wearing a black strapless top and gold earrings.

"This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day—and every day since," she wrote. "I'm lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say: early prevention is so important!!"

In conclusion, the America's Got Talent judge urged followers, "Schedule your annual check up for this year if you haven't already 😘," adding the hashtags #worldcancerday and #closethecaregap.

Over the summer, Vergara opened up about her thyroid cancer diagnosis during the Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

"When you're young and you hear that word 'cancer,' your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated," she said in August.

Vergara continued, "I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family. I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together."

Though she is open about her health today, Vergara initially kept her experience private after receiving the diagnosis in 2000.

"I didn't want publicity because of that," she told Health in 2011. "Having cancer is not fun. You don't want to deal with anything else while you're going through it."